Muslim communities across Canada are facing a rising wave of anti-Islam sentiment, with a spate of break-ins and vandalism targeting mosques throughout the country.

Muslims number more than 1 million, or 3.2 percent of Canada’s population, according to the country’s last census, more than double any other visible minority. In spite of that, concerns are increasing as Canadian Muslims say authorities are not doing enough to stop hate crimes or investigate the break-ins.

In the last month alone, three mosques in Montreal were broken into, while a fourth was a victim of the same earlier in March. On October 26, another attempted mosque break-in took place at 3 AM in the lively neighbourhood of Jean-Talon. Jean Talon is known for its halal supermarkets, and visibly North African demographic.

Fortunately, the mosque’s Imam was present, and managed to scare away the culprit. The situation however, could have easily turned into tragedy.

Muslim Quebecois are critical of law enforcement, who they say are not doing nearly enough. Most believe the break-ins were carried out by the same individual, with CCTV footage linking the crimes.

Tariq Khan, who gave a statement to Canadian police was frustrated.

"A six-year-old child could look at these videos and realize it is the exact same person, because the person is not even wearing a mask," said Tariq Khan. Police managed to track down a suspect and make an arrest, Khan said.

After giving his statement, Khan saw the man being released. He described the way he walked up to him, lit a cigarette, and smiled. The suspect was released with the promise to appear in court. In the following days, two more mosque break-ins took place.

"It's beyond ridiculous that, despite showing irrefutable evidence, despite such coordination between the community, and showing everything, every single time the person was detained, and released," Khan said.

Deep roots

In Edmonton, Alberta, six weeks into the first covid-19 lockdown, a man sat in his vehicle outside the oldest mosque in North America, Al-Rashid Mosque, carrying out what he called a “Ramadan Bombathon”.

He broadcast the entire affair on social media, as he took it upon himself to monitor the mosque for COVID-19 compliance during Ramadan. This was all a clear attempt to intimidate the community.

The Al-Rashid mosque was built in 1938 by the first Muslim pioneers who struggled to eke out a living in the -45 degrees celsius weather of Edmonton Alberta. Arab immigrants arrived in Canada as early as 1882. A Muslim Women’s group led by Hilwie Hamdon, approached the mayor of the city at the time, and requested support to build a mosque.

After being allotted a plot of land, they had to raise $5,000 CAD in the middle of a depression. In spite of the difficulties, they succeeded.

On the mosque's opening day, a renowned Pakistani Qur’an interpreter was in attendance, marking the completion of Canada’s mosque. With Canadian Muslims four or five generations removed from their ancestor’s immigration, the sudden hatred from former neighbours and friends is deeply disconcerting.