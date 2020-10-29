A Saudi man has stabbed and slightly wounded a guard at the French Consulate in the city of Jeddah, authorities said, as France urged its citizens in the kingdom to be “on maximum alert.”

The Saudi Press Agency offered no immediate motive for the attack on Thursday in the Red Sea port city. However, it comes amid heightened tensions after an assailant decapitated a French middle school teacher who showed caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad for a class on free speech.

Those caricatures were published by Charlie Hebdo and cited by the men who gunned down the newspaper’s editorial meeting in 2015.

The Saudi Press Agency report, citing police spokesperson Maj Mohammed al Ghamdi, said the special force for diplomatic security was able to arrest the Saudi man after he stabbed the guard “using a sharp tool.”

The attacker is said to be in his forties. The guard was taken to a hospital for treatment, the agency said.

A statement from the Mecca region's police said the guard suffered "minor injuries" and that "legal action" was being taken against the perpetrator.

The report did not elaborate. A statement published by the French Embassy in Riyadh mirrored the details of the news agency's account, saying that the diplomatic mission condemned the “unjustified” attack and urged its nationals in Saudi Arabia to exercise "extreme vigilance."

“We appeal to our compatriots in Saudi Arabia to be on maximum alert,” the statement said.

READ MORE: French belligerence unites the Muslim world

Attack in Nice