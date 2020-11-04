Turkish Armed Forces have killed five PKK terrorists who had killed at least three civilian construction workers.

The terrorist group targeted the construction workers in Derecik district of Hakkari province, southeastern Turkey.

Turkey's Defence Ministry condemned the attack and offered condolences to the families of those where killed.

The Turkish military launched land and air operations in retaliation to the attack and killed five PKK terrorists in Semdinli district of Hakkari, including those who killed the construction workers.

Five captured over 2016 terror attack

Meanwhile, a Turkish court on Wednesday remanded in custody five PKK suspects for a deadly terror attack in a central province of Turkey in 2016.