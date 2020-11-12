The effects of the Covid-19 pandemic have been multifold, from creating a global healthcare crisis, shutting down businesses to causing widespread unemployment.

Economies were expected to recover in the second half of the year, but the impact of the pandemic continues as it leads to permanent job losses and inflation.

Firms facing dire financial straits have resorted to axing millions of staff, with redundancies hitting record highs. With economic demand suppressed, the incentive for businesses to retain workers has been sharply reduced.

However, one company is trying to persuade HR departments to come up with more innovative ways to cut costs – where laying off staff is not an option.

Unilever-owned firm uFlexReward, an HR tech startup that collates all employee costs into one real-time platform, has created a simulation that allows executives to explore the impact of huge job cuts on their future earnings prospects.

Harnessing insights gleaned from vast datasets that HR management systems and benefits administration platforms use to calculate employee rewards, uFlexReward CEO Ken Charman and his team designed a corporate wargame for companies to research alternative solutions to redundancy that looks at early choices related to workplace restructuring.

And it has now caught the eye of Bank of England Chief Economist Andy Haldane, who just signed up to judge the winner of the game.

“Many companies across the UK are facing financial strains as a result of the COVID crisis,” Haldane told Reuters.

“Simulation tools can help us understand how best to alleviate these strains while preserving jobs, in a way that helps both businesses when making difficult commercial decisions and policymakers when making difficult economic decisions.”

The head-to-head version of the game will take place on December 3 and will feature teams made up of executives from Unilever and NYSE-listed technology services provider Endava.

Thinking outside the axe