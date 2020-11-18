The second edition of Step Istanbul is being held between November 18 to 22, 2020 at Taksim 360 Project. Step Istanbul is a multi-gallery art showcase that aims to bring art to masses with accessible price points ranging from 500 TL ($65) to 20,000 TL ($2,594).

The first edition of Step Istanbul was held in 2019 with the cooperation of Contemporary Istanbul and Tomtom Designhood. This year, it is being held with the sponsorship of Ford Otosan in the Tarlabasi neighbourhood in Taksim under strict coronavirus precautions. All visitors are required to present a HES (‘Hayat Eve Sigar’) code at the entrance and the number of people who can enter any space is limited by the square footage of the gallery.

Visiting hours are 1 pm-3 pm [1st slot]; 3:30 pm-5:30pm [2nd slot] and 6pm-8pm [3rd slot]. Between the slots there will be a hygiene check in all galleries.

For those unable to visit the galleries in person, there is Step Online, a virtual space for over 800 artworks by more than 350 artists presented in Step Istanbul by 24 galleries, accessible at https://www.stepistanbul.com.tr/step-online/.

The news conference at Taksim 360 brought together Cagdas Istanbul and Contemporary Istanbul Vice Chairperson Rabia Bakici Gureli, Tomtom Designhood Chairman Hakan Kodal, Contemporary Istanbul Foundation Chairman Ali Gureli and on behalf of Taksim 360 Gap Construction Deputy General Manager Gonca Ozgul, who discussed how the pandemic affected art and artists and how activities to support art and artists are of such importance.

Contemporary Istanbul Vice Chairperson Rabia Bakici Gureli says that last year’s Step Istanbul targeted art enthusiasts under the age of 35. This year, at a time when art markets are at a standstill, they are trying to bring together young people with art as well as support artists mentally and financially. She says that people can easily browse the galleries on a side street closed to traffic in open air, without any worries about the pandemic. “We need to support art to continue life, because life is art.”