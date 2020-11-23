The Ataturk Arboretum is a green oasis in the middle of Istanbul, a little bit off the beaten path, but accessible via public transport nevertheless. It offers a respite to city dwellers in the form of a huge forest, spread out over 296 hectares.

Considered a “live plant museum”, the arboretum offers trees and other woody plants whose origins and ages are known and are displayed according to plant taxons (In biology, a taxon is a group of one or more populations of an organism or organisms considered by scientists to form a unit.)

It is located at the southeast end of Belgrad Ormani (Belgrad Forest), but has stricter rules than the latter, such as no food and drink (except water), no picnic, no bbq, no bicycles, etc. Pets are also not allowed, and neither are drones or tripods.

Thanks to these rules, the arboretum is a quiet piece of heaven, a tranquil sanctuary where one can walk around the artificial ponds, observe squirrels posing for photographers, and become friends with a stray dog or two being taken care of by the staff.

The arboretum primarily exists for scientific research and observation purposes. It was proposed by Prof Hayrettin Kayacik, instructor at Istanbul University Faculty of Forestry whose idea was adopted by the faculty board and forwarded to the Directorate General of Forestry. The idea was approved and first steps to realise it were taken in 1949, on a 38 hectare stretch of land.

Within its borders it contains the Ottoman era Kirazlibent, built in 1818, and a plant nursery established in 1916 by Neset Hoca, the first in the country. The Ataturk Arboretum is in collaboration with other arboreta and botanical gardens around the world for seed and sapling procurement.