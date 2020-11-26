The Museum of London has announced a project to collect the dreams of Londoners during the coronavirus pandemic as a way to document the impact of the crisis.

The lives of inhabitants of the British capital have changed "not just in the day to day" because of the pandemic, but also "in relation to how we sleep and dream", the museum said.

The project, dubbed "Guardians of Sleep", will look to collect the dreams in the form of oral histories.

It will also explore what insight dreams might offer into mental health and ways of coping with external stresses, especially in times of crisis.

According to a King's College London/Ipsos MORI survey in June, the global Covid-19 crisis can trouble the mind not just during waking hours but also during sleep.

The Museum of London is launching the initiative in partnership with the Museum of Dreams based at Western University in Canada.

