Egypt says it has temporarily suspended the investigation into the abduction and murder of the Italian student, Giulio Regeni, without arresting anyone in a case which has strained Cairo’s ties with Rome.

The 28-year-old postgraduate researcher from the University of Cambridge went missing in February 2016. His tortured and mutilated body was found nine days later in a ditch next to a road outside Cairo.

“I only recognised him by the tip of his nose. As for everything else, it was not our Giulio,” Regeni’s mother had said after seeing the badly disfigured body for the first time.

Regeni was studying Egypt’s labour unions when he went missing. His case has shone a spotlight on the worsening human rights situation under the regime of President Abdel Fattah el Sisi.

Family members and activists have mounted a sustained campaign over the years for the culprits to face punishment. They blame Egypt’s notorious security service, known for using torture against political opponents, for Regeni’s murder.

Cairo has denied any official hand and instead put forward different theories including the possibility of a theft attempt that went wrong.

In a statement, Egypt’s public prosecutor said the case was being temporarily closed while the killer remains “unknown”.

“The Egyptian Public Prosecution announces that it has found firm evidence that gang members committed the robbery against the victim, as his belongings were found at the residence of one of the gang members, and the testimonies of some witnesses supported this,” it said.

Although the authorities identified the purported gang, they did not share any evidence linking it to Regeni's killing.

On the other hand, Italian prosecutors are preparing to charge five Egyptian security officials including a major, Magdy Ibrquaim Abdelaal Sharif.

Since Cairo says there is a lack of evidence with which to prosecute any of its officials, the trial in Italy is expected to be held in absentia.