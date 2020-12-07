The way Covid-19 vaccines are being manufactured and distributed means that people from developing countries — even those that can afford vaccination at private clinics — are unlikely to get the jab for several months to come.

The Serum Institute of India (SSI), the world’s largest vaccine maker by volume, says some of the doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford University vaccine that it is making will hit the private market by March.

However, SSI’s CEO Adar Poonawalla has on numerous occasions made it clear that the Indian demand will be met ahead of any of it being exported to other middle or low income countries.

The company plans to sell the vaccine to the Indian government at $3 per dose, while on the private market, it can go for double that price.

SSI says it will be able to produce 400 million doses of AstraZeneca’s vaccine by July 2021. Amid the raging pandemic, which has killed more than 140,000 people in India, New Delhi needs hundreds of millions of doses to inoculate the 1.4 billion population.

AstraZeneca has signed licensing agreements with SSI and a few other producers such as Brazil’s Fiocruz to scale up production.

The arrangement is backed by the COVAX facility, a World Health Organisation-backed initiative, to ensure equitable distribution of Covid-19 treatment to rich and poor countries alike.

Among the frontrunners in the vaccine race, only AstraZeneca has signed such licensing agreements.

Pfizer and Moderna will make their mRNA-based vaccines in their own facilities and have refused to contract out production. The technology for mRNA medicine is new and complex, making licensed manufacturing difficult.

Rich countries, including Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States and members of the European Union (EU) have snapped up more than half of the world’s supply of the most promising vaccines such as the one being made by Pfizer and BioNtech.

The development of the vaccines has been heavily financed by western governments for the most part - the US alone has handed out $6.5 billion to different companies.

That’s one reason the pharmaceutical firms are hesitant to sell the vaccines on the open market. An executive of Pfizer’s UK operation told the Financial Times the company wasn’t planning to sell the vaccine on the private market.