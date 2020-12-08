In the Welsh borough of Rhondda Cynon Taf (RCT), surrounded by mountains and valleys where the rivers Dare and Cynon combine, Darren Thomas has just returned from a twelve-mile run. Ten months ago, Thomas, in his mid-forties was on the verge of ending his life.

As a father of four and a former military veteran in the British Army’s reconnaissance unit, Thomas’s anxiety and depression had worsened as his years in the military wore on.

“I was so happy during my relationship but also felt guilty about being happy, knowing I have lost friends in the army,” he said

As he was about to take his life in mid-February this year, the thought of his four children stopped him. He approached the Royal British Legion and Combat Stress, charities providing emotional and financial support to former UK Armed forces’ members, but they were unable to help due to funding shortages.

As the whole country entered lockdown in late March, charities and mental health trusts referred Thomas to his NHS general practitioner [GP] who kept piling on the medication. ”I didn’t want to go down that route,” Thomas insisted.

After contacting the Veterans NHS, he stumbled upon Change Step in March, where he was assessed and diagnosed with complex Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), a condition common among former army soldiers. Thomas was only able to start his counselling sessions in October.

In the meantime, he took up long distance running which helped him to stay focused and raise £10,500 for Mind, the mental health charity, “I ran 11 miles a day for 46 days carrying 25kg, then 10 half-marathons in 10 days for the same cause.”

With Covid-19 cases spreading ‘incredibly quickly’, the Welsh government has announced tighter social restrictions that will come into effect this coming Friday, just as the UK is set to roll out the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. Meanwhile, Thomas has started a free boot camp to encourage mental health sufferers to get out of the house every morning and interact.

Even before Covid-19, research by the Royal College of Psychiatrists (RCP) estimated that the income of mental health trusts across the UK had been in decline since 2011-2012, after factoring inflation. In September, Health Minister, Vaughan Gething, announced £1.3 million additional mental health support for Wales. Thomas is pleased with the cash injection but thinks the money will go to GPs who will favour medication over alternative treatments like counselling and psychotherapy.

Economic, psychological toll of Covid-19 on mental health and suicides

Since March, mental health charity Rethink Mental Illness reported a 188 percent rise in calls for advice on how to support family members battling suicidal thoughts.

A study by the University of Glasgow and Samaritans published in October, showed that mental health outcomes in the initial phase of lockdown were significantly worse for women, individuals from socially and economically disadvantaged backgrounds and those with pre-existing mental health problems.

With two-thirds of UK businesses at risk of insolvency, a rise in redundancies, and an end to job support schemes, middle-aged men with or without families from lower economic backgrounds were also found to be at a higher risk. Of equal concern are young adults [18-29 years] - they are found to be more likely to report suicidal thoughts and higher levels of depressive symptoms.

Also, apart from the pandemic’s economic damage and its associated financial uncertainties, people endure an unspoken pain - from loneliness, the lack of a physical embrace and face to face interaction. Families are haunted by the lonely deaths of loved ones in care homes, and healthcare professionals also sustain increased stress from juggling frontline duties and keeping their families safe.