Soon after winning the United States presidential elections, Joe Biden proclaimed “America is back” on the world stage, indicating his keenness to restore Washington’s involvement in various global affairs.

This made diplomats and observers hopeful that Biden could reverse US retrenchment under Donald Trump and end Washington’s foreign policy paralysis in key conflicts like Libya and Syria.

In Libya particularly, Trump was criticised for taking an indifferent stance on warlord Khalifa Haftar’s offensive and granting Washington’s allies and Russia a free pass in their interference in the war.

“A Biden administration will be a far cry from how a Trump administration treated multilateralism,” Noamane Cherkaoui, an analyst of North Africa geopolitics, told TRT World. “In Libya, the US’ inertia until recently has been consequential, and Biden promises to make the US a relatively more active player in Libya’s conflict.”

A defining moment in Libya’s conflict was Haftar’s self-styled Libyan National Army’s (LNA) campaign on Tripoli from April 2019, which shattered peace initiatives and further fractured Libya.

Trump held a phone call with Haftar following his offensive, discussing their “shared vision” and temporarily declared his support for the warlord. The following month, the Wall Street Journal reported that Trump backed Haftar after Egypt and Saudi Arabia – two key LNA supporters, lobbied him. His susceptibility towards being swayed by Haftar’s backers, and his affinity towards “strongmen” leaders, therefore made Trump at least unwilling to rein in on Haftar.

Clearly, Trump has played a negative role in Libya when Washington could have been more proactive in supporting a resolution to resolve the conflict and curtailing the involvement of Haftar’s backers, namely the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Egypt, Russia, France and Saudi Arabia.

Due to Washington’s ambivalent position, Russia and Turkey have emerged as key power brokers. Ankara intervened in January 2020 to back the GNA’s counter-offensive against Haftar, while Moscow shifted its support from Haftar after his failed campaign and is now working with eastern Libya’s parliament while maintaining ties with the GNA.

Haftar’s other backers still seek to gain a stake in eastern Libya despite his faltering, which could still impact current peace talks. Attention, therefore, will be on how proactive Biden will be to ensure diplomatic initiatives are upheld.

Talks for establishing a ceasefire and holding national elections have advanced since August, with the United Nations (UN)-brokered Libyan 5+5 Joint Military Commission furthering hopes for this since October.

However, there are two present obstacles for ensuring that peace efforts succeed. The first is rebuilding trust between conflicting sides and giving a platform to domestic Libyan voices. Secondly, the UN has also stressed that the international community should take every possible step to support Libya’s stability. Despite Haftar’s war failing, ending the excessive foreign interference in Libya is still crucial for building lasting stability.

"There are now 20,000 foreign forces and/or mercenaries in your country. That is a shocking violation of Libyan sovereignty," the United Nation's special envoy to Libya Stephanie Williams said during a virtual meeting on December 2.

“This is a blatant violation of the arms embargo ... They are pouring weapons into your country, a country which does not need more weapons," Williams added.