The leaders of Iran and Afghanistan have inaugurated the first railway link between the two countries, expressing hope it would enhance trade links across the region.

The 140-kilometre line running from eastern Iran into western Afghanistan will eventually be expanded by 85 kilometres to reach the Afghan city of Herat, providing a crucial transport link for the landlocked country, where decades of war have hindered infrastructure development.

The $75 million project began in 2007, with Iran funding construction on both sides of the border as part of its development assistance to Afghanistan.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani, speaking in a video conference, called it “one of the historic days” in relations between the two countries. He said Iran had succeeded in building the line despite sanctions imposed by the Trump administration after the US withdrew from Iran's 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers.

Rouhani said the rail route, which is Iran’s sixth border railroad with neighbouring countries, will “strengthen the bond” between Iran and Afghanistan.

Ahead of the ceremony, a trial freight train delivered 400 tons of cement from Iran to Afghanistan last week. The inauguration saw cargo trains depart from opposite ends of the line.

According to Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami, the railroad can transport one million passengers and six million tons of goods a year.

