An article in Newsweek on Sunday caused a furore of speculation on social media about Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, saying he had “transferred his powers to his son as concerns about his failing health have mounted”.

Newsweek's story was based on a single claim in a thread written in Arabic by Iranian journalist Mohamad Ahwaze. “Iranian sources confirm that the duties and powers of Supreme Leader Khamenei have been transferred to his son Mojtaba Khamenei,” said the tweet. Newsweek then distanced itself from the claim saying it has not been able to independently verify it.

The story was never substantiated nor officially reported by Iranian media. But it caused serious concern due to the fragile political conditions that exist in Iran today and the possible consequences for both the people of Iran and the future of the nuclear deal.

Several news organisations built on what increasingly looked like misinformation. “Unconfirmed Reports: Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is Dead” The Jewish Press headlined.

Then came the retractions: “Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is alive and well,” Times of Israel reported. “Reports of Khamenei’s death were grossly exaggerated,” it said.

Iran later reported the Ayatollah was in good health.

Although done in bad taste, there was nonetheless genuine concern as to what may become of Iran if there’s any change in leadership at this complex juncture.

Suffering from ill health since 2014, the 81-year-old Khamenei has been looking frailer lately, often reading from his notes rather than his customary articulation of sentences from memory.

But more importantly, he has been losing support with increasing calls for his downfall.

Last February’s parliamentary elections had the lowest-ever turnout. The overall apathy, especially amongst young people, followed the brutal crackdown of the November 2019 protests and the shooting down of the Ukrainian airliner in January this year.

A fraught succession process

Khamenei has been ruling for three decades and before that he was president for two terms. As he looks around him, many of that first generation of revolutionary ayatollahs and some of the senior ayatollahs who had in the past two decades moved to prominence have all passed away.

One prominent cleric, Mohammad Yazdi, died on Wednesday. Other senior clerics such as Mohammad-Taqi Mesbah-Yazdi and Ahmad Jannati, head of Guardian Council, are both old and unwell.