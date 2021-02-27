Saturday, February 27, 2021

Italy tightens curbs in several regions as cases pick up

Italy's government has ramped up restrictions in five of the country's 20 regions in an effort to head off a rise in Covid-19 cases as scientists warned of a growing prevalence of highly contagious new variants.

Italy has established a four-tier colour-coded system (white, yellow, orange and red) which allows for measures to be calibrated according to infection levels, with assessments revised every week.

For the first time since the end of January, two regions – Basilicata and Molise – were shunted into the strictest red zone.

This means bars and restaurants must be shuttered, movement severely restricted and all but essential shops closed.

Three regions moved from yellow to orange zones: Lombardy and Piedmont, which are centred on the wealthy northern cities of Milan and Turin respectively, and the central coastal region of Marche.

Italy reported 280 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday against 253 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections declined to 18,916 from Friday's 20,499.

Some 323,047 tests for Covid-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with 325,404 previously, the ministry said.

Italy has registered 97,507 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world.

The country has reported 2.91 million cases to date.

Mexico posts 783 more deaths, 7,246 new cases

Mexico has registered another 783 coronavirus fatalities, bringing the overall death toll in the country to 185,257, according to health ministry data.

The ministry's data also showed an additional 7,246 confirmed cases, for a total of 2,084,128 cases.

The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Turkey reports over 9,000 new cases

Turkey has reported over 9,000 new coronavirus cases, according to the Health Ministry data.

A total of 9,193 cases, including 621 symptomatic patients, were confirmed across the country, the data showed on Saturday.

Turkey's overall case tally is over 2.7 million, while the nationwide death toll has reached 28,503, with 71 fatalities over the past day.

As many as 8,938 more patients in the country won the battle against the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to over 2.6 million.

Belgian prison in lockdown after major outbreak

A Belgian prison has been placed under quarantine and inmates have been confined to their cells after more than half of them tested positive for Covid-19, authorities said.

In addition to the more than half of the 132 inmates who tested positive, around 60 out of 115 staff at the Namur prison in southeastern Belgium have also been infected since a first case was discovered early last week.

Hygiene products are being distributed to inmates and they receive one hot meal per day, but walks and visits are not permitted and they can no longer access the shower rooms.

The more contagious British variant of the coronavirus is now dominant in Belgium, where authorities called on Friday for "very great caution" as signs of a rebound in the pandemic emerged.

Sputnik V performs well against mutations: scientists

A Russian trial testing the effectiveness of revaccination with the Sputnik V shot to protect against new mutations of the coronavirus is producing strong results, researchers have said.

Last month President Vladimir Putin ordered a review by March 15 of Russian-produced vaccines for their effectiveness against new variants spreading in different parts of the world.

"(A) recent study carried out by the Gamaleya Centre in Russia showed that revaccination with Sputnik V vaccine is working very well against new coronavirus mutations, including the UK and South African strains of coronavirus," said Denis Logunov, a deputy director of the centre, which developed the Sputnik V shot.

Results of the trial are expected to be published soon, but this was the first indication of how the tests are going. No further details were available yet.

New Zealand's largest city back in lockdown as Covid lingers

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has ordered New Zealand's largest city back into lockdown as Covid-19 cases continued to be detected in the community.

The latest restrictions in Auckland will last at least seven days and come less than two weeks after a three-day shutdown in the city.

Ardern said a new virus case confirmed on Saturday could not be directly connected to other positive tests over the last two weeks, although a school in South Auckland was a common link.

Philippines extends curbs in capital ahead of vaccine arrivals

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has extended curbs in the capital until the end of March, as the country awaits the arrival of vaccines made by China's Sinovac Biotech and Britain's AstraZeneca, the presidential spokesman said.

The Philippines will be last South east Asian nation to get its initial shipment of vaccines, made up of 600,000 Sinovac doses donated by China, arriving on Sunday, while the COVAX facility bringing in 525,600 AstraZeneca shots on Monday.

With Southeast Asia's second-highest tally of infections and deaths, the Philippines has suffered lengthy lockdowns, hitting an economy that was among Asia's fastest growing before the pandemic.

Tokyo Olympics should have fans in stands – president

The Tokyo Olympics should take place before a live audience, Japan's new Olympics chief has said, despite concerns about hosting the Games during a global pandemic.

Seiko Hashimoto, who became the Tokyo 2020 president last week, told Japanese media the Games should have spectators just like other major sports hosting events before fans, although in limited numbers.

Any final decision will depend on the pandemic, she said in an interview conducted Friday and published a day later.

New Mexico sees its most new cases in weeks

New Mexico health officials have confirmed an additional 659 infections, the highest daily case count in more than three weeks.

Nearly 30 percent of the new cases involved state inmates.

Officials earlier this week expressed optimism about downward trends in the overall spread of the virus, with all of the state’s counties reporting positivity rates below 10 percent. However, they acknowledged that the seven-day rolling average of daily cases remained above targets.

Hong Kong gets Pfizer vaccines as 2nd option

Over 500,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine have arrived in Hong Kong following a two-day delay due to export procedures, offering a second inoculation option for the city.

The Pfizer-BioNTech shots will be offered to about 2.4 million eligible residents from priority groups such as those aged 60 and above and health care workers.

About 70,000 residents who have registered for the vaccination program, which kicked off on Friday, will receive the shots developed by Chinese biopharmaceutical firm Sinovac. The Sinovac vaccines were the first to arrive last week.

Russia reports 11,534 cases

Russia has reported 11,534 new cases in the last 24 hours, including 1,825 in Moscow, taking the national tally to 4,234,720 since the pandemic began.

The government coronavirus task force also reported 439 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the official death toll to 85,743.

Biden's $1.9 trillion bill clears hurdle toward passage in US House

US President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion plan to address the human and economic toll of the pandemic has cleared a procedural hurdle in the House of Representatives, advancing to a final debate and vote.

It comes despite a Senate ruling that the final version will not include a minimum wage hike.

Biden had campaigned extensively on raising the national minimum wage to $15 an hour, from a rate of $7.25 that has stood since 2009.

The bill – on track to be the second largest US stimulus ever after the $2 trillion package Donald Trump signed last March to fight the pandemic's devastating spread – also extends unemployment benefits, set to expire mid-March.

But the minimum wage portion of the latest effort ran aground when the Senate parliamentarian ruled Thursday that it can not be included in the sprawling aid plan as written under certain rules.

South Korea vaccinates 18,000 to start ambitious campaign

South Korea has said 18,489 people received their first doses of AstraZeneca PLC's vaccine by midnight on Friday as it launched an ambitious inoculation campaign, and will begin using Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines.

The first to receive the shots are healthcare workers, staffers at assisted care facilities and other high-risk people, with a goal of vaccinating 32 million to 36 million people – some 60 percent to 70 percent of the population – by September.