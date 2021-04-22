India has been hit by a second wave of Covid-19, which appears to be more lethal than when it peaked in last September.

A report by medical journal Lancet indicated that India may witness 1,750 deaths daily rising to approximately 2,320 in the first week of June.

And so far, it is looking much more ominous.

As of Thursday, more than 300,000 cases in the last 24 hours have been recorded, while deaths also jumped by a record 2,104 fatalities.

In the worst affected Maharashtra, with the third highest population among 28 Indian states, the depth of the crisis can be witnessed over social media with desperate calls for beds in hospitals, oxygen and ventilators.

“I am really lucky,” said Amitabha Banerjee, an executive with a private insurance company.

A resident of Mira-Bhayandar, adjacent to Mumbai, Mr Banerjee’s mother was detected with coronavirus and he first tried to get her admitted in a private facility. He failed and admitted her in one of top of line hospitals of India, INHS Asvini, run by the navy.

“Even then I was surprised. It is possibly one of the best hospitals in the country and by early April it was overflowing. INHS Asvini had a severe shortage of beds which they managed to arrange by the time my mother was released in two weeks. But the shortage of personnel was evident,” said Banerjee.

“If this is what it was in early April in the top hospital, I am scared to think of the situation now.”

But the hospital staff saw it coming, says Dilnaz Boga, a journalist.

About two weeks back, when she made rounds of mostly private hospitals – owing to illness of family members – she noticed how the facilities were ramped up.

“Beds were getting added and the nurses told me that the number of cases had risen and it was not in the media but hospitals could see it coming,” she said. Now, she had to wait for three days to arrange for tests in the private clinics.

A viral video shows one of Mumbai’s top Lilavati hospitals busy setting up the makeshift beds in its sprawling lobby outside the elevator, while reports – which reads like nightmares on print – are appearing from various states.

At least five bodies are being cremated in one pyre – following Hindu rituals to dispose of their dead – in Gujarat, while crematorium in Uttar Pradesh augmented the pyre platforms to negotiate the rush to cremate.

From a week’s moving average of little over 93,000 cases in the middle of last September, the active cases in India has jumped to 205,000 last week after hitting a low of about 11,000 in mid-February, indicated Johns Hopkins University.

India has added the highest ever 121,576 cases on Sunday rallying only behind the United States with over 32 million cases. Maharashtra alone accounts for 38 percent of the total active caseload in the country.

Meanwhile a bitter war of words broke out between Maharashtra government led by regional party Shiv Sena and centrally governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Shiv Sena has accused the central government of ‘limiting’ oxygen and Rendesivir supply. The allegation is denied by BJP.

The good part

Compared to last September, when the case fatality rate (CFR) was 1.7 percent, “strikingly low” compared to world average, on Saturday, it was 1.2 percent, reported Indian media.

But it may not remain so, warned Dr Sanjay Nagral, a Mumbai based surgeon who publishes Indian Journal of Medical Ethics, a peer reviewed journal.

Dr Nagral said, two weeks back the number of cases in Mumbai was between 10 and 20, while it is between 50 to 60 now.

“The number of cases is certainly larger than last time (2020) but mortality is low. Usually deaths follow the cases and perhaps it is little early to predict if it would remain low. By end of April or May we will have a clearer mortality rate and a better idea to predict,” he said.

He is worried about the prevalence among younger people, even children.

“I am not sure if it is more worrying but there is definitely a big question mark. We have seen elderly need isolation. Now, if young people need isolation the job would be doubly difficult, given the capacity of facilities,” he said.

Realising the depth of the calamity the municipal corporation of greater Mumbai is setting up what it describes as ‘jumbo centres.’

In addition to six existing jumbo centres for Covid patients, four more will be ready by “mid-may to early June”, a senior official of the corporation Sanjeev Jaiswal told the journalists. Each new centre will have 300 to 2000 beds and 200 intensive care units.