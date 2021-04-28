A walk in the past: 'Memory Palaces' at Bozlu Art Project
POLITICS
7 MIN READ
A walk in the past: 'Memory Palaces' at Bozlu Art ProjectHonouring the Levantine architect who built the Mongeri Building that Bozlu Art Project is housed in, the exhibition features archival photographs, expository texts and three art pieces by contemporary Turkish artists.
The entrance to the exhibition “Memory Palaces” at the Bozlu Art Project located in the Mongeri Building in Sisli, Istanbul.
April 28, 2021

Bozlu Art Project, located in the midst of downtown Istanbul in the Sisli district, is housed in a building, the Mongeri House, designed by architect Giulio Mongeri. 

Mongeri was an Italian subject born in Istanbul, whose father, Dr Luigi Mongeri was a renowned psychiatrist. Giulio Mongeri built many important buildings in and around Istanbul, and his legacy is honoured by this exhibition.

The exhibition “Memory Palaces” takes its name after the ‘memory palace’ technique “used ever since the time of Ancient Greek and Roman civilisations in order to visually recall information through spatial environments”, the news release advises.

Curated by Ozlem Inay Erten, the exhibition starts out with the elder Mongeri (1815-1882), who was an imperial doctor in the court of Sultan Abdulmecid (1839-1861). He is known for playing a prominent role in institutionalising modern psychiatry in Turkey.

His son Giulio Mongeri (1873-1951) has “left his mark on [Turkey’s] architectural history”, the news release notes. The Mongeri Building was originally built to house the Sadikoglu family in the early years of the Republic, who would, following the trends of the era, leave the building built in the First National Architectural Movement style, for a modern apartment building in the coming years.

It later became a gynecological hospital, the Pakize Tarzi Clinic, followed by the Ataman Clinic, finally ending up as an educational institution called Yuzyil Isil Primary School before becoming the location for the Bozlu Art Project, previously housed in a building in Nisantasi.

Curator Inay Erten writes about her initial impression in in the Preface to the book ‘A Mansion in Sisli and Architect Giulio Mongeri’ that the Mongeri House “stood there, in the midst of the densely populated and heavily concretised most central part of Sisli, like an oasis”. Her observation rings even truer today.

The architect who built it in 1925, Giulio Mongeri, she continues in the Introduction, “played an active role in the late Ottoman period as well as in the early years of the Republic, with both his architectural activities and his role as an educator.”

Mongeri, she writes, “along with Architect Kemaleddin and Vedat Tek … has left his mark on many significant architectural works in Turkey, where he lived until 1941.”

Recommended

If you wander down on Istiklal Street, you will most certainly notice the resplendent St Anthony Church (known as Sent Antuan in Turkish) midway between Taksim and Tunel Squares, one of Mongeri’s masterpieces. He is also responsible for Karakoy Palace and Macka Palace in Istanbul, and the head offices of Ziraat Bank, Ottoman Bank, Turkey Is Bank and the Inhisar (TEKEL) General Directorate building in Ankara.

From 1910, Mongeri also served as the director of the department of architecture of Sanayi-i Nefise Mektebi (The School of Fine Arts in Ottoman Turkish), which now functions as Mimar Sinan University.

Scattered throughout archival documents and expository information about Giulio Mongeri’s life,  works and family are contemporary art pieces by Meliha Sozeri, Server Demirtas and Evren Erol.

Curator Ozlem Inay Erten says that while the exhibition aims to “shed light on Giulio Mongeri’s life and the history of the Mongeri House … therefore attempting to approach the notion of a ‘Memory Palace’,” it does so “from the perspective of contemporary artistic practices'' of the three artists featured in the exhibition alongside the historical back story.

According  to Inay Erten, “Approaching memory-laden monumental works of architecture in light of clues as to the workings of collective memory, with questions such as ‘Do the life stories of the places resemble those of people? At what point do the memories of places overlap with the places of our memories?’, this exhibition will allow its visitors to trace this thinking in contemporary artistic practices.”

Meliha Sözeri’s light installation Sınır uçları (border endings, a play on words on ‘Sinir uçları’, nerve endings) is the first art piece on display, perhaps placed there to make a reference to Mongeri’s psychiatrist father.

Server Demirtas’ Dusunen Kadin Makinesi, 2013, (the Thinking Woman Machine) composed of a motor, mechanical systems, polyoxymethylene and polyester, is an android with moving parts,  who sits in reverie and hugs herself, as if cocooned in a womb.

Then there is Evren Erol’s No 7, 2016, acrylic paint over polyester and wood that suggests an emergence, a kind of birth process, perhaps referencing the later use of the building as a clinic, perhaps referencing something more abstract.

The exhibition will be open for one more day on April 29, 2021 Thursday before Turkey goes into a 17-day lockdown for the month of Ramadan and the Eid festivities that follow it. 

Interested art lovers may still be able to see the “Memory Palaces” exhibition after the lockdown, starting from May 17, 2021 Monday. “Memory Palaces” will continue through to August 14, 2021, and will be accessible to the public every day except weekends from 10 am to 5 pm.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
US government shutdown may furlough 750,000 federal workers as Democrats and Republicans trade blame
Trump issues executive order pledging US military cover for Qatar
Can Netanyahu’s fragile coalition survive Trump’s Gaza peace plan?
By Kazim Alam
US government shuts down amid deep partisan rift, Trump signals job cuts
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China
Maduro signs decree granting security powers in case of military intervention amid tensions with US
Is UN ineffective in ending wars? Top official says dismissing UN's role in conflicts is misguided
By Baba Umar
Madagascar's president dissolves government following deadly protests
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move