Bozlu Art Project, located in the midst of downtown Istanbul in the Sisli district, is housed in a building, the Mongeri House, designed by architect Giulio Mongeri.

Mongeri was an Italian subject born in Istanbul, whose father, Dr Luigi Mongeri was a renowned psychiatrist. Giulio Mongeri built many important buildings in and around Istanbul, and his legacy is honoured by this exhibition.

The exhibition “Memory Palaces” takes its name after the ‘memory palace’ technique “used ever since the time of Ancient Greek and Roman civilisations in order to visually recall information through spatial environments”, the news release advises.

Curated by Ozlem Inay Erten, the exhibition starts out with the elder Mongeri (1815-1882), who was an imperial doctor in the court of Sultan Abdulmecid (1839-1861). He is known for playing a prominent role in institutionalising modern psychiatry in Turkey.

His son Giulio Mongeri (1873-1951) has “left his mark on [Turkey’s] architectural history”, the news release notes. The Mongeri Building was originally built to house the Sadikoglu family in the early years of the Republic, who would, following the trends of the era, leave the building built in the First National Architectural Movement style, for a modern apartment building in the coming years.

It later became a gynecological hospital, the Pakize Tarzi Clinic, followed by the Ataman Clinic, finally ending up as an educational institution called Yuzyil Isil Primary School before becoming the location for the Bozlu Art Project, previously housed in a building in Nisantasi.

Curator Inay Erten writes about her initial impression in in the Preface to the book ‘A Mansion in Sisli and Architect Giulio Mongeri’ that the Mongeri House “stood there, in the midst of the densely populated and heavily concretised most central part of Sisli, like an oasis”. Her observation rings even truer today.

The architect who built it in 1925, Giulio Mongeri, she continues in the Introduction, “played an active role in the late Ottoman period as well as in the early years of the Republic, with both his architectural activities and his role as an educator.”

Mongeri, she writes, “along with Architect Kemaleddin and Vedat Tek … has left his mark on many significant architectural works in Turkey, where he lived until 1941.”