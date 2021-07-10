Ashleigh Barty has won her first Wimbledon title on the 50th anniversary of fellow indigenous Australian Evonne Goolagong Cawley's maiden crown, beating Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 6-7 (4/7), 6-3.

The 25-year-old Australian, who wore a specially-designed dress in tribute to Cawley's iconic scallop one she sported in 1971, added on Saturday the Wimbledon crown to her 2019 French Open title.

"I hope I made Evonne proud," said Barty.

First 3-set final since 2012

It was the first women's Wimbledon final to go to three sets since 2012 when Serena Williams beat Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska.