POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Barty beats Pliskova to win Wimbledon women's singles title
Ash Barty defeats Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-3 for her second Grand Slam title, which also came on 50th anniversary of fellow Australian Evonne Goolagong Cawley's maiden crown.
Barty beats Pliskova to win Wimbledon women's singles title
Australia's Ashleigh Barty holds her trophy after defeating Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova on the twelfth day of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships in London, on July 10, 2021. / AFP
July 10, 2021

Ashleigh Barty has won her first Wimbledon title on the 50th anniversary of fellow indigenous Australian Evonne Goolagong Cawley's maiden crown, beating Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 6-7 (4/7), 6-3.

The 25-year-old Australian, who wore a specially-designed dress in tribute to Cawley's iconic scallop one she sported in 1971, added on Saturday the Wimbledon crown to her 2019 French Open title.

"I hope I made Evonne proud," said Barty.

First 3-set final since 2012

It was the first women's Wimbledon final to go to three sets since 2012 when Serena Williams beat Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska.

Recommended

Barty on Saturday had looked like cruising to victory after soaring into a 4-0 lead over her opponent, the Australian's start so blistering that she won the first 14 points.

However, 29-year-old Pliskova steadied herself and also due to Barty faltering on several occasions especially serving for the match in the second set the Czech took it into a decider.

Barty got the break early and with one or two wobbles she got herself over the line sinking to her knees, her hands over her face in disbelief.

She wiped a couple of tears away before climbing up to the player's box, just like her compatriot Pat Cash did when he won the Wimbledon men's title in 1987.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
US government shutdown may furlough 750,000 federal workers as Democrats and Republicans trade blame
Trump issues executive order pledging US military cover for Qatar
Can Netanyahu’s fragile coalition survive Trump’s Gaza peace plan?
By Kazim Alam
US government shuts down amid deep partisan rift, Trump signals job cuts
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China
Maduro signs decree granting security powers in case of military intervention amid tensions with US
Is UN ineffective in ending wars? Top official says dismissing UN's role in conflicts is misguided
By Baba Umar
Madagascar's president dissolves government following deadly protests
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
Reform Party’s surge alarms British Muslims amid Europe’s far-right shift
By Murat Sofuoglu