Carlo Ancelotti promised to end Napoli's 28-year wait for a Serie A title after it was confirmed on Wednesday he would take over from Maurizio Sarri as coach of the Italian club on a three-year deal.

Ancelotti, sacked by Bayern Munich last September, steps in after Sarri was pushed out of the San Paolo Stadium after finishing second in Serie A behind Juventus.

Napoli have not won Serie A since the days of Argentina legend Diego Maradona who led them to to their only two titles in 1987 and 1990.

"I'm very happy to return to my country and to one of the greatest teams in Italy," Ancelotti said in a statement on his personal website.

"(The) aim is to conquer the Scudetto after 28 years. We are thrilled by this challenge and ready to open a new chapter in football."

It will be Ancelotti's first job in Italian football since leaving AC Milan in 2009 after leading the club to a Scudetto and two Champions League titles.

His son Davide and his son-in-law Mino Fulco will also be on the Napoli coaching staff.

Deal hammered put

Ancelotti hammered out a deal throughout Wednesday with Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis who later confirmed Sarri's departure on Twitter.

"I'd like to thank Maurizio Sarri for his valuable contribution to the Napoli cause," De Laurentiis said.

"He brought joy and prestige to Naples and Napoli fans all over the world with an entertaining brand of football that drew praise from all quarters. Well done, Maurizio – Aurelio De Laurentiis."

Italian film producer De Laurentiis then announced Ancelotti's arrival with a staged photo of the pair standing back to back holding imaginary guns ready for a shootoff.

"I'm really happy and honoured to be the coach of a team from such a unique city with such incredible fans. Forza Napoli always," Ancelotti then said in a message posted in four different languages – Italian, English, French and Spanish.

Ancelotti said that he had chosen Napoli despite offers from all over Europe and Asia as well as the Italy national coaching job.

His aim was "to return Napoli to the highest position of the Serie A and Champions League".