French lawmakers have voted to end use of wild animals in live circus shows, spelling an end to performing tigers, lions or bears.

The bill was voted on Thursday and once signed by President Emmanuel Macron, will also ban live dolphin shows in the next five years.

According to the legislation, performances of wild animals will be prohibited in two years and owning them outlawed in seven years, under the wide-ranging animal rights legislation that has been under debate since 2020.

The new legislation also bans the use of wild animals in TV shows, nightclubs and private parties.

The law will immediately end mink farming, meaning the country's last operator will close.

As well as the measures targeting circuses, the new law will raise the maximum penalty for mistreating animals to up to five years in prison and a fine of 75,000 euros ($85,000) and will tighten restrictions on the sale of pets.

Mixed reaction

Circus owners denounced it, while some environmentalists said it did not go far enough.

The 120 circus owners in France are likely to protest against the restrictions placed on their livelihoods and have warned that some animals might end up abandoned.