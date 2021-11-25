There are approximately 3.6 million mosques around the world, with each mosque massing approximately 500 prayers due to the rising Muslim population.

The numbers were released by participants at an international conference held at the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture — Ithra, Saudi Arabia.

The three-day event, which concludes on Thursday, discussed the historical evolution, meanings and functions of mosques.

According to different Islamic centres, the number of new mosques built in different countries does not balance the world's rising Muslim population.

According to Pew Research Center, the number of Muslims worldwide will grow to 2.76 billion, or 29.7 percent of world’s population by 2050.

More mosques needed