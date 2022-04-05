At the heart of Pakistan’s current political crisis is a letter that Prime Minister Imran Khan has described as evidence that the country's opposition has colluded with a foreign power to overthrow his government.

On Sunday, Khan asked President Arif Alvi to dissolve assemblies and call fresh elections, plunging the nuclear-armed nation into a state of uncertainty.

He was supposed to face a no-confidence motion that day, as an alliance of opposition parties claimed to have gained enough support to prove that the majority of lawmakers in the 342-member National Assembly were on their side and against Khan.

But Qasim Suri, the deputy speaker of the National Assembly and a member of Khan’s party, did not allow the vote to go through, saying it was being pushed at the behest of a foreign power.

Khan disclosed the existence of the “threatening” letter at a massive rally of his supporters on March 27 in Islamabad.

The entire contents of the letter haven’t been made public. It contains a message purportedly received by Asad Majeed, a Pakistani diplomat in Washington, from Donald Lu, the US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs. Majeed relayed the diplomatic cable to Islamabad.

Lu had warned Majeed of implications for Pakistan if Khan survived the no-confidence vote, the prime minister alleged in a televised address.

Prime Minister Khan has also been questioned on why some dissident lawmakers of his party visited the US embassy days before the controversial vote was to take place.

Experts say Khan’s government should have handled the matter diplomatically, instead of dragging Washington into Pakistan’s internal politics.

“What’s wrong with this entire saga is that the prime minister has used a diplomatic cable for his own survival. This has nothing to do with protecting the interests of the state,” says Shaista Tabassum, the former head of the University of Karachi’s international relations department.

Khan waited more than two weeks before sharing concern over what the American diplomat might have said. “Why did he wait so long? The government could have responded immediately through official channels and raised a ruckus about how the US is interfering in Pakistani politics,” she says.

Washington has rejected Khan’s claim, with US State Department spokesperson Ned Price saying there’s “no truth” in the allegation that US President Joe Biden’s administration had tried to destabilise Khan’s government.

Lu, the diplomat at the centre of the controversy, has avoided commenting on the issue.

“We are following developments in Pakistan, and we respect and support Pakistan’s constitutional process and the rule of law,” he said in brief remarks when asked to comment during his visit to India this week.

Khalid Rahman, the head of the Islamabad-based think-tank Institute of Policy Studies (IPS), also wonders why Khan didn’t take up the issue with the US through diplomatic channels.

“He instead turned it into a political issue.”

Could it affect the Pakistan-US ties?