The European Union has expressed interest in creating a broader EU community – a structure that would help the bloc and its neighbours coordinate closely on common issues.

The ‘European Geopolitical Community’ would include the Eastern Partnership and the Western Balkans and act as a “waiting room” of sorts with special rights and advantages for countries in the bloc vying for membership.

European Council chief Charles Michel presented the idea on Wednesday, explaining the aim of the community “is to forge convergence and deepen operational cooperation to address common challenges, peace, stability and security” in Europe.

Michel told the plenary session of the European Economic and Social Committee that he has started to consult with the bloc’s 27 leaders on the idea and will include it on the agenda of the European Council meeting in June.

With talks surrounding a reform of the EU membership process, Michel stressed the urgency of moving forward on the project in response to Russia’s attacks on Ukraine, urging the bloc to “think beyond enlargement.”

Ukraine applied for EU membership four days after Russia launched its attacks in late February and the bloc is yet to respond to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s appeal to fast-track the membership.

“I will propose holding a conference around the summer. It will bring together the leaders of the EU and those of the partner countries concerned, in order to discuss the concrete options of this new common project,” Michel said a day before his visit to the Western Balkans.

Who would join the community?

Michel said “the Western Balkans, the associated countries of our Eastern Partnership and other European countries with which we have close relations come to mind first” when considering community membership.

“As the EU assumes greater geopolitical leadership, international expectations of our Union are also rising, especially from a number of EU’s neighbours who want a new relationship with it,” he said, reports the European Western Balkans.

“There is a geopolitical community, which extends from Reykjavik to Baku or Yerevan, from Oslo to Ankara… I am firmly convinced that we must give this geographical space a political reality. And we have to do it right away”, he added.

Michel stressed that the initiative will not replace the greater EU nor will it guarantee that those who participate will one day be an official EU member.

He suggested the Heads of State or governments of the participating countries would take the lead and meet at least twice a year. Their foreign ministers could also join the EU Foreign Affairs Council on a regular basis.

French President Emmanuel Macron had pitched the community idea to the European Parliament on May 9, saying he was in favour of a new type of "political European community" to allow countries outside of the bloc to join "European core values."

Speaking at the EU event in Strasbourg, Macron had made a case for a "parallel European community" instead of bringing down standards to allow countries to join the bloc swiftly.

"Joining it would not necessarily prejudge future EU membership," Macron said. "Nor would it be closed to those who left it,” in an apparent reference to Britain which had left the union.

Macron estimated that it will take several years, or even decades, for Ukraine to gain EU membership unless standards for accession are lowered, but said Kiev could join the parallel community until it officially gets accepted into the bloc.

