Washington has deployed the USS Gerald R. Ford, which is the world’s largest warship, in the strategic North Atlantic region as the lead ship of a carrier strike group, showing NATO’s increasing military presence against Russia.

The US-led Western alliance has strongly backed Ukraine, supplying Kiev with heavy weapons as well as essential intelligence to help the country deal with the Russian offensive, which has recently shown signs of retreat. Sending the USS Gerald R. Ford is another NATO move to back up Ukraine and other pro-Western Eastern European states against Moscow.

Every aircraft carrier, a mobile air base, is the most powerful element of force projection any military has and the USS Gerald R. Ford is “obviously” the most modern and biggest aircraft carrier in the world, says Andreas Krieg, a defence analyst and a senior lecturer at the School of Security Studies at King's College London, Royal College of Defence Studies.

“Its deployment sent a very clear message to particularly Russians at the moment that America is there to secure the North Atlantic and the Atlantic widely. There is a fear that Russians being pushed to the corner that they are trying to escalate elsewhere,” Krieg tells TRT World.

As a result, the US takes cautious measures like sending its most powerful aircraft carrier close to Russian borders to meet any potential threats emanating from Moscow, says Krieg. “Sending an aircraft carrier is never a coincidental thing and always sends a direct message particularly in these times of heightened tensions between Russia and the West,” states Krieg.

While the Ukraine war has mostly corresponded to a land battle so far, except for some skirmishes across the Black Sea, recent Nord Stream explosions in the Baltic Sea have shown that the conflict could spread elsewhere, according to Krieg. Russians and Westerners blamed each other for last week’s explosions.

“So it’s very important Americans and the Western alliance more widely are building up a very credible deterrence posture in other areas. That’s what Americans are trying to do with deployment of the ship,” says Krieg. The nuclear-powered US warship alongside other Western ships will conduct military exercises next week.

Aircraft carriers like the USS Gerald R. Ford has a lot of reach with deep strike capabilities, being a very rapid reaction force, says Krieg. The US warship entertains nearly two dozen new technologies with a remodeled flight deck, which enables 30 percent more flights than other American carriers.

The carrier also has the Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS) to operate catapult aircraft off the ship rather than steam-powered catapults, which old-fashioned warships continue to use. Due to its modern design, much fewer naval personnel is also required to operate the ship, saving billions of dollars.