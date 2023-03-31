Tunisia has introduced a quota system for potable water and banned its use in agriculture until September 30 in response to a severe drought that has hit the country.

Tunisia, which is suffering a fourth straight year of serious drought, recorded a drop in its dam capacity to around 1 billion cubic metres, or 30 percent of the maximum, due to a scarcity of rain from September 2022 to mid-March 2023, senior agriculture ministry official Hamadi Habib said on Friday.

The agriculture ministry also banned the use of potable water to wash cars, water green areas and clean streets and public places.

Violators face a fine and imprisonment for a period of between six days to six months, according to the Water Law.

Residents said that Tunisian authorities have for the last two weeks been cutting off drinking water at night in some areas of the capital and other cities in a bid to cut consumption, a move that has sparked widespread anger.

The government declined to comment on the claim.

