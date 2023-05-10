Rita Lee Jones, Brazil’s million-selling “Queen of Rock” who gained an international following through her colourful and candid style and such hits as “Ovelha Negra,” “Mania de Voce” and “Now Only Missing You,” has died at 75.

Otherwise known as Rita Lee, she died at her home in Sao Paulo on Monday evening, according to a statement posted to her official Instagram account.

Her cause of death wasn’t immediately disclosed. She had retired from stage performances in the early 2010s in what she later attributed to physical frailty, and was diagnosed in 2021 with lung cancer, though her son announced a year later that she had defeated the illness.

With a career spanning six decades, the Sao Paulo native left a lasting mark with her irreverence, creativity and compositions containing messages that helped introduce Brazilian society to the idea of equality, while also candidly addressing her struggles with drug abuse.

“When I got into music, I realised that the 'machos' reigned absolute, even more in rock music. ‘Wow’, I said, ‘this is where I’m going to let my fangs out and, literally, give them a hard time,’” she told the Brazilian edition of Rolling Stone in 2008.

She was a singer and songwriter praised for her versatility, playing at least five instruments: drums, guitar, piano, harmonica and autoharp. She was also one of the first Brazilian musicians to use electric guitar.

Rita Lee's global fame