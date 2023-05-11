BIZTECH
Google upgrades its search engine with AI
Google's approach involves a balancing act, where it aims to remain innovative while preserving its reputation for dependable and reliable search results.
The AI transition will begin cautiously with the search engine that serves as Google's crown jewel. / Photo: Reuters
May 11, 2023

Google disclosed plans to infuse its dominant search engine with more advanced artificial intelligence technology, a drive in response to one of the biggest threats to its long-established position as the internet's main gateway.

Google, which is owned by Alphabet Inc., already has been testing its own conversational chatbot called Bard.

That product, powered by a technology called generative AI that also fuels ChatGPT, has only been available to people accepted from a waitlist.

But Google announced on Wednesday that Bard will be available to all comers in more than 180 countries and more languages beyond English.

The gradual shift in how Google's search engine runs are rolling out three months after Microsoft's Bing search engine started to tap into technology similar to that which powers the artificially intelligent chatbot ChatGPT, which has created one of Silicon Valley's biggest buzzes since Apple released the first iPhone 16 years ago.

Bard's multilingual expansion will begin with Japanese and Korean before adding about 40 more languages.

Now Google is ready to test the AI waters with its search engine, which has been synonymous with finding things on the internet for the past 20 years and serves as the pillar of a digital advertising empire that generated over $220 billion in revenue last year.

“We are at an exciting inflexion point," Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai told a packed developers conference in a speech with one AI reference after another. “We are reimagining all our products, including search.”

More AI technology will be coming to Google's Gmail with a “Help Me Write” option that will produce lengthy replies to emails in seconds, and a tool for photos called “Magic Editor” that will automatically doctor pictures.

The AI transition will begin cautiously with the search engine that serves as Google's crown jewel.

The deliberate approach reflects the balancing act that Google must negotiate as it tries to remain on the cutting edge while also preserving its reputation for delivering reliable search results — a mantle that could be undercut by artificial intelligence's penchant for fabricating information that sounds authoritative.

The tendency to produce deceptively convincing answers to questions — a phenomenon euphemistically described as “hallucinations” — has already been cropping up during the early testing of Bard, which like ChatGPT, relies on still-evolving generative AI technology.

Google will take its next AI steps through a newly formed search lab where people in the US can join a waitlist to test how generative AI will be incorporated into search results.

The tests also include the more traditional links to external websites where users can read more extensive information about queried topics.

It may take several weeks before Google starts sending invitations to those accepted from the waitlist to test the AI-injected search engine.

The AI results will be clearly tagged as an experimental form of technology and Google is pledging the AI-generated summaries will sound more factual than conversational - a distinct contrast from Bard and ChatGPT, which are programmed to convey more human-like personas.

