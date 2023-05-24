Türkiye will resolutely fight against terrorist organisations, including PKK, Daesh and Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the country's communications director has said.

Türkiye has faced many threats that targeted its national security, stability and democracy, Fahrettin Altun said on Wednesday at the Great Türkiye Vision panel held in the capital Ankara.

"While eliminating the threats targeting our country at home and abroad, we continue our fight against terrorist organisations such as the PKK and its Syrian extension PYD/YPG, Daesh and FETO ... Türkiye will never compromise on the fight against terrorism," Altun added.

While ensuring its national security, Türkiye has also contributed to regional and global stability thanks to its determined fight against terrorism, he added.