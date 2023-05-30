On a warm Saturday afternoon in early May, a man with a Nazi tattoo stepped out of a silver sedan and sprayed bullets from an automatic rifle on shoppers at a Texas mall, leaving eight people dead and seven others wounded.

The assailant – identified as Mauricio Garcia, 33 – was shot dead by police within minutes, probably saving many other lives but leaving the country asking more questions about the rising body counts in a chilling rise in mass shootings.

Since the killings, the media has drawn attention to the gunman’s toxic political ideology, his being an “incel” and on the “memory card” on which he left a dark and menacing note. Some others, reminiscent of public response to mass shootings generally, point to his “mental health” issues.

This is all important to look at. No mass shooting is driven solely by one factor. Yet, mass shootings are now common in America; already there have been over 200 this year. What is it about American society that accounts for the high number, not seen anywhere else in the world?

While the public debate over mass shootings revolves around important questions of how dark corners of the internet promote misogyny and white supremacy or about young people unwilling to conform to “family values”, the conversation seldom interrogates American society itself.

Therapist, feminist scholar and activist Harriet Fraad is one among them.

Capitalism for Fraad, or more specifically the kind of society it has produced in the US, is the ultimate cause for the uptick in violence.

Since the 1970s, says Fraad, capitalism has effectively emasculated men–overwhelmingly the main culprits of mass shootings–by denying them the opportunity to be providers for their families. The jobs they used to have, such as factory labour, and which offered this opportunity have been outsourced—to countries where labour is significantly cheaper.

This has led men to feel disposable, helpless, lonely—as if they have no socially meaningful connection to the world, she adds. For men with patriarchal views, This is compounded by the fact that women, also since the ’70s, have increasingly become economically independent. They hold jobs that do not require them to stay with a man who, in more patriarchal times, was the sole earner within a marriage or other intimate relationships.

“When they [men in America] feel disempowered…because their girlfriend left them or if they don’t have one…they can take their power back with a gun,” Fraad tells TRT World.

It’s a toxic view that has been sold to men through countless gun ads such as for the Bushmaster rifle, she says. One of the biggest proponents of even more easier, and legal, access to firearms is the powerful National Rifle Association (NRA) and its influential supporters despite the high number of mass shootings.

Even if unfamiliar with such ads, mass shootings in the United States are so often in the news that still one might make the inference that gun violence, among all countries in the world, is highest there. The inference is arguably all the more likely where one considers the relatively easy (and legal) access to firearms in the United States, something the National Rifle Association (NRA) and its influential supporters continue to fight—tooth and nail—to ensure, despite the pronounced number of mass shootings the country sees.

But if we’re talking about per capita gun violence that, specifically, ends with fatalities the United States is not in the lead. According to a recent study it ranks 32nd, among other nations experiencing such violence. Moreover, the United States sees 4.12 gun deaths for every 100,000 people. Far outstripping it is El Salvador, Venezuela and Guatemala—where the rate of gun violence is highest in the world—with 35.5, 32.75 and 28.3 gun deaths, respectively, for every 100,000 people. Neither of the three countries, however, have a mass shooting epidemic.