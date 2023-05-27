TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Disinformation is spreading like a plague in the world: Altun
The rate of individuals' exposure to disinformation through social media is much higher in Türkiye than all other countries, Altun said.
Disinformation is spreading like a plague in the world: Altun
Altun emphasised that truth has been one of the main pillars of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's political struggle from the very beginning. / Photo: AA
May 27, 2023

Turkish Communication Director Fahrettin Altun has said that disinformation has become a reality not only in Türkiye but in the world and it spreads around the world like a plague.

"We are facing a lot of disinformation ... and it threatens democracies, social peace and truth," Altun said in an interview on a YouTube channel of a journalist.

Saying that he sees fighting for the truth as a sacred struggle, Altun noted the truth was the most important issue that keeps societies, social peace, individual welfare and democracies alive.

The rate of individuals' exposure to disinformation through social media is much higher in Türkiye than in all other countries, he noted.

"The reason behind this is basically the path Türkiye takes and the macro-strategic choice made by Türkiye. Disinformation appears as a form of intervention in order to discourage Türkiye from this macro-strategic choice. Even though disinformation is an issue we face intensely today, we can see it happened in our past; Turkish modernisation and political history, as well.”

Recommended

"Unfortunately, our political history is the history of coups, the history of interventions in politics and the democratic political sphere. When you look at these interventions in detail, you will see that there were fake news campaigns - a disinformation campaign - right before these interventions."

Altun emphasised that truth has been one of the main pillars of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's political struggle from the very beginning of his political career.

RelatedAltun: Türkiye wages effective battle against disinformation campaigns
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish First Lady calls for urgent action to halt Israel's 'massacre of education' in Gaza
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay