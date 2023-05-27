Turkish Communication Director Fahrettin Altun has said that disinformation has become a reality not only in Türkiye but in the world and it spreads around the world like a plague.

"We are facing a lot of disinformation ... and it threatens democracies, social peace and truth," Altun said in an interview on a YouTube channel of a journalist.

Saying that he sees fighting for the truth as a sacred struggle, Altun noted the truth was the most important issue that keeps societies, social peace, individual welfare and democracies alive.

The rate of individuals' exposure to disinformation through social media is much higher in Türkiye than in all other countries, he noted.

"The reason behind this is basically the path Türkiye takes and the macro-strategic choice made by Türkiye. Disinformation appears as a form of intervention in order to discourage Türkiye from this macro-strategic choice. Even though disinformation is an issue we face intensely today, we can see it happened in our past; Turkish modernisation and political history, as well.”