Türkiye under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to fostering peace and stability within its region and beyond – from its intervention and involvement in the conflicts in Libya, Syria, Azerbaijan and Ukraine to its proactive foreign policy encompassing the world.

Despite the focus on the historic May elections and the devastation of the February 6 twin earthquakes that killed at least 50,000 people in the country, President Erdogan has maintained diplomatic efforts for the resolution of international disputes, showcasing Türkiye’a unwavering dedication to international diplomacy even during periods of crucial domestic importance.

Türkiye, internationally praised for its unique mediator role between conflicting sides, has increased its diplomatic missions worldwide in the last decade to increase its influence.

President Erdogan’s involvement and strategic approach have played a pivotal role in these endeavours and enhanced his stature as a statesman with close rapport with world leaders.

Here is a look at Türkiye’s most crucial mediation efforts under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Ukraine

Türkiye’s mediation in the Ukraine conflict has solidified its diplomatic stature.

President Erdogan's engagement and shuttle diplomacy between Russia and Ukraine has contributed to the de-escalation of tensions and paved the way for the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Under the deal signed in July 2022, more than 30 million tons of grain have been exported from Ukraine to countries in dire need, mainly in Africa and the Middle East.

Erdogan assumed a unique role as a leader who has a direct line of contact with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The parties met in Istanbul on May 10-11 for negotiations on another extension of the deal, just days before the elections, once again demonstrating Ankara’s commitment to global issues even at times of significant domestic activity.

Libya

In Libya's civil war, Türkiye has supported the internationally-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA).

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's diplomatic efforts have facilitated dialogue between warring factions, resulting in a ceasefire and subsequent political negotiations.

Even throughout the election campaign period in Türkiye, President Erdogan met with Libya’s Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah multiple times, demonstrating his unwavering commitment to peace and stability in the region.

In one instance, Erdogan met Dbeibah along with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev at Istanbul’s Teknofest just a couple of hours before reappearing on the campaign trail in Izmir.

Syria

Türkiye’s involvement in Syria has been multifaceted, focusing on addressing humanitarian concerns and promoting regional stability.

Erdogan's initiatives have included providing aid to Syrian refugees, fighting all forms of terrorism, establishing safe zones, and hosting peace talks with key players such as Russia.

During the elections, Türkiye’s hosting of Syrians also became a campaign issue, as the opposition hoped to capitalise on its populist and xenophobic rhetoric against the refugees.