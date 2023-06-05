TÜRKİYE
Ibrahim Kalin appointed as head of Türkiye's intelligence agency
Before his new appointment, Kalin had served as Türkiye's presidential spokesperson since 2014 and President Erdogan's chief adviser since 2018.
Kalin also served as deputy chairman of the Security and Foreign Policy Council of the Turkish Presidency and chief adviser to Erdogan since 2018. / Photo: AA
June 5, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has appointed Ibrahim Kalin head of the National Intelligence Organization (MIT), the country's Communications Directorate announced.

Before his new appointment on Monday, Kalin had served as Türkiye’s presidential spokesperson since 2014.

Kalin, 51, also served as deputy chairman of the Security and Foreign Policy Council of the Turkish Presidency and chief adviser to Erdogan since 2018.

Kalin holds a PhD from George Washington University on Islamic studies and was one of the founders of SETA (Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research), a think tank based in Ankara.

He is married and has three children.

Following his May 28 election win, Erdogan on Saturday unveiled his new Cabinet after his inauguration in the capital Ankara.

