Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has appointed Ibrahim Kalin head of the National Intelligence Organization (MIT), the country's Communications Directorate announced.

Before his new appointment on Monday, Kalin had served as Türkiye’s presidential spokesperson since 2014.

Kalin, 51, also served as deputy chairman of the Security and Foreign Policy Council of the Turkish Presidency and chief adviser to Erdogan since 2018.

Kalin holds a PhD from George Washington University on Islamic studies and was one of the founders of SETA (Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research), a think tank based in Ankara.