Sudan warring parties reach 24-hour ceasefire agreement
Saudi Arabia and the US announced that the Sudanese warring factions have agreed on a nationwide ceasefire for 24 hours starting on Saturday at 6 am local time (0400 GMT).
Black smoke billows amid ongoing fighting in the capital Khartoum on June 8, 2023. / Photo: AFP
June 9, 2023

Sudan's warring parties have agreed to a 24-hour ceasefire from Saturday, according to a joint statement by US and Saudi mediators who have brokered previous abortive truces.

"Representatives of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) agreed to a 24-hour countrywide ceasefire beginning on June 10 at 6:00 am (0400 GMT)," said the statement released by Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry on Friday.

Sudan has been embroiled in a deadly conflict since mid-April when fighting erupted between army chief Abdel Fattah al Burhan against his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo –– commonly known as Hemetti –– who commands the RSF.

Violence has spread across the country, most notably in the western region of Darfur, which is home to around a quarter of Sudan's population and has never recovered from a devastating two-decade war that left hundreds of thousands dead and more than two million displaced.

Since fighting broke out in Sudan on April 15, more than 1,800 people have been killed, according to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project.

Nearly two million people have been displaced by the conflict, according to the latest UN figures, including 476,000 who have sought refuge in neighbouring countries.

Talks mediated by Saudi Arabia and the United States broke down, and multiple ceasefires have failed to take hold.

Last week, Washington slapped sanctions on the warring generals accusing both sides of the "appalling bloodshed" after the latest truce collapsed and the army pulled out of ceasefire talks altogether.

