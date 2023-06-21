US President Joe Biden and visiting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver remarks and take questions from journalists during Modi's state visit, the White House has said.

The White House had been pushing for Modi to answer questions from journalists, a senior US official said, according to the Reuters news agency.

It is unusual for Modi to take questions from the media, beyond occasional interviews.

He has not addressed a single press conference in India since becoming prime minister about nine years ago.

In May 2019, he attended a news conference but never took questions.