BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Twitter limits how many posts users can read daily
Temporary reading limitation will be increasing soon to 10,000 posts per day for verified users, 1000 posts per day for unverified and 500 posts per day for new unverified users, says Twitter boss Elon Musk.
Twitter limits how many posts users can read daily
Musk had earlier expressed displeasure with artificial intelligence [AI] firms like OpenAI, the owner of ChatGPT, for using Twitter's data to train their large language models. / Photo: Reuters
July 1, 2023

Twitter has limited how many tweets per day various accounts can read, to discourage "extreme levels" of data scraping and system manipulation, Executive Chair Elon Musk has said in a post on the social media platform.

Verified accounts are temporarily limited to reading 6,000 posts a day, Musk said on Saturday, adding that the unverified accounts will be limited to 600 posts a day, with new unverified accounts limited to 300.

The temporary reading limitation will be increasing soon to 10,000 posts per day for verified users, 1000 posts per day for unverified and 500 posts per day for new unverified users, Musk said in a separate post on Twitter without providing further details on when it would be implemented.

Previously, Twitter had announced it will require users to have an account on the social media platform to view tweets, a move that Musk on Friday called a "temporary emergency measure."

Musk had said that hundreds of organisations or more were scraping Twitter data "extremely aggressively", impacting user experience.

Musk had earlier expressed displeasure with artificial intelligence [AI] firms like OpenAI, the owner of ChatGPT, for using Twitter's data to train their large language models.

"Almost every company doing AI, from startups to some of the biggest corporations on Earth, was scraping vast amounts of data," he said.

Twitter's billionaire owner did not give a timeline for how long the measures would be in place.

RelatedMusk's free-for-all Twitter hinders 'troll hunters' battling climate denial
Recommended

Acceleration of AI

The social media platform had previously taken a number of steps to win back advertisers who left Twitter under Musk's ownership and to boost subscription revenue by making verification checkmarks a part of the Twitter Blue programme.

Twitter is not the only social media giant to have to wrangle with the rapid acceleration of the AI sector.

In mid-June, Reddit raised prices on third-party developers that were using its data and sweeping up conversations posted on its forums.

It proved a controversial move, as many regular users also accessed the site via third-party platforms, and marked a shift from previous arrangements where social media data had generally been provided for free or a small charge.

RelatedTwitter's legacy blue ticks start vanishing from verified accounts
Related'Twitter no longer reliable': New York transit agency stops pushing alerts
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Mexico, Canada ink strategic partnership pact and agree to seek 'fairer' trade deal with US
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US Fed makes first rate cut of 2025 on employment risks amid Trump pressure
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
AI could boost global trade by nearly 40 percent by 2040: WTO report
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats