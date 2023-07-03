Turkish forces have rescued 84 irregular migrants pushed into Turkish territorial waters by Greek naval forces off the western Canakkale province.

The Turkish Coast Guard's Northern Aegean Group Command carried out the rescue on Sunday after learning that there were irregular migrants in inflatable boats off Ayvacik, Canakkale.

Three Turkish naval boats directed to the area rescued the irregular migrants from Afghanistan who were pushed into Turkish territorial waters by Greek forces.

A total of 84 people brought ashore were transferred to the Ayvacik Foreigners' Removal Center after procedures.