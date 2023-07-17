Türkiye eliminated China 3-1 on Sunday to win the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship.

The Turkish national team won the final clash with sets of 25-22, 22-25, 25-19 and 25-16 in Arlington in the US state of Texas.

The Turkish national team became the champions for the f irst time in the history of the FIVB Women's World Championship.

Meanwhile, Poland got the bronze medal after beating the US team with sets of 25-15, 16-25, 25-19, 18-25 and 17-15.

After winning their first World title, Türkiye ascended to the top of the women's volleyball world rankings.