Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have signed a total of 13 deals worth $50.7 billion, the Turkish Communications Directorate said.

In a statement on Wednesday, the directorate said that both sides have reached an agreement to establish a High Level Strategic Council, to be chaired by the presidents of Türkiye and the UAE.

Türkiye's relations with the UAE have been elevated to the level of strategic partnership as a result of the agreement, it said.

"The parties also decided to advance the existing cooperation in fields such as energy, transportation, infrastructure, logistics, e-commerce, finance, health, food, tourism, real estate, construction, defence industry, artificial intelligence and advanced technologies," the statement said.

"The total value of agreements signed in these area s is worth $50.7 billion," it added.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that his country will ensure that relations with the UAE are addressed regularly at the highest level through the High Level Strategic Council mechanism.

His remarks came as Erdogan and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan led delegation-level talks at the Al Watan Palace in Abu Dhabi.