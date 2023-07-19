TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye, UAE sign 13 agreements worth $50.7B
Türkiye aims to strengthen legal infrastructure with UAE in areas including investment promotion, security, renewable energy, transportation, says President Erdogan.
Türkiye, UAE sign 13 agreements worth $50.7B
Türkiye's relations with the UAE have been elevated to the level of strategic partnership as a result of the agreement, Ankara says. / Photo: AA
July 19, 2023

Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have signed a total of 13 deals worth $50.7 billion, the Turkish Communications Directorate said.

In a statement on Wednesday, the directorate said that both sides have reached an agreement to establish a High Level Strategic Council, to be chaired by the presidents of Türkiye and the UAE.

Türkiye's relations with the UAE have been elevated to the level of strategic partnership as a result of the agreement, it said.

"The parties also decided to advance the existing cooperation in fields such as energy, transportation, infrastructure, logistics, e-commerce, finance, health, food, tourism, real estate, construction, defence industry, artificial intelligence and advanced technologies," the statement said.

"The total value of agreements signed in these area s is worth $50.7 billion," it added.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that his country will ensure that relations with the UAE are addressed regularly at the highest level through the High Level Strategic Council mechanism.

His remarks came as Erdogan and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan led delegation-level talks at the Al Watan Palace in Abu Dhabi.

RelatedTürkiye and UAE strengthen strategic cooperation with series of deals
Recommended

Defence fair in Istanbul

Expressing satisfaction with the development of close dialogue and cooperation on the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations with the UAE, Erdogan said Türkiye aims to strengthen legal infrastructure with UAE in areas including investment promotion, security, renewable energy and transportation.

"With the joint agreement we will sign, we will elevate our relations to the level of strategic partnership," Erdogan said, adding: "We find it beneficial to organize a Trade and Investment Forum in Istanbul in the autumn to introduce the agreement to our business world."

Erdogan said that cooperation between the two countries would advance further with the International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF) to be held in Istanbul on July 25-28.

He expressed his pleasure for being invited as the "guest of honour" to the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair.

Mohamed bin Zayed also awarded Erdogan with the Order of Zayed, the UAE's highest civil decoration.

Erdogan started his three-nation Gulf tour on Monday with Saudi Arabia, followed by Qatar. The UAE is his last stop.

RelatedErdogan gifts Türkiye's first indigenous electric car to UAE president
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan