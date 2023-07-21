BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
US eyes to expand 'friend-shoring' to new markets
US and other major economies are pushing to make themselves less reliant on the likes of China and Russia for key commodities and components after supply chain shocks rocked the global economy in recent years.
US eyes to expand 'friend-shoring' to new markets
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a meeting with Vietnam's Finance Minister Ho Duc Phoc in Hanoi. / Photo: AFP
July 21, 2023

The United States wants to include emerging economies such as Vietnam in efforts to strengthen and diversify supply chains, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said.

In a speech in Hanoi, Yellen said on Friday that "friend-shoring" — deepening economic ties with trusted partners — was not restricted to long-established allies.

"As we undertake these supply chain efforts, let me be very clear: friend-shoring is not for an exclusive club of countries," Yellen said.

"It is open; it is inclusive of advanced economies, emerging markets and developing countries alike."

The United States and other major economies are pushing to make themselves less reliant on the likes of China and Russia for key commodities and components after supply chain shocks rocked the global economy in recent years.

Yellen was speaking on the second day of a visit to Vietnam, where she has met political and business leaders.

RelatedWhy is the US dollar’s reserve currency status no longer privileged?
Recommended

Concerns over China's expansion

The United States and Vietnam - a key manufacturing hub - have increasingly close trade ties, and share concerns about China's growing assertiveness in the region.

In her speech, Yellen said: "The United States is working to strengthen - not to weaken - our ties with the emerging and developing world, as demonstrated by our partnership with Vietnam."

Washington has made a concerted diplomatic push to woo the communist Southeast Asian nation in the last two years, with Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken both making official visits.

President Joe Biden held phone talks with the head of the Vietnamese Communist Party earlier this year, and the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan made a port call in Danang last month.

RelatedUS default on debt would trigger 'economic catastrophe': Janet Yellen
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Mexico, Canada ink strategic partnership pact and agree to seek 'fairer' trade deal with US
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US Fed makes first rate cut of 2025 on employment risks amid Trump pressure
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
AI could boost global trade by nearly 40 percent by 2040: WTO report
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats