Just off the coast of Kiel in northern Germany, scuba divers use hand trowels to dig up emerald green seagrass shoots complete with roots from a dense underwater meadow, delicately shaking off the sediment before placing them in yellow bags.

Back on land, they store the shoots in large cooling boxes, before heading out the next day to a barren area further north to replant them in circles. One diver holds a line, and the other uses it to navigate the murky waters and swim around him.

They hope this painstaking work, part of a new project that trains local citizens to restore seagrass meadows in the Baltic Sea, can help tackle the climate crisis.

The meadows act as vast natural sinks that can store millions of tonnes of carbon, but they have reduced sharply over the last century due to worsening water quality, scientists say.

"It's like underwater gardening," said Lea Verfondern, 21, a veterinary assistant who was part of the first batch of citizens to attend the training in early July.

"Everyone should make a contribution to protecting the environment because it... affects us all," said Verfondern, before donning a full wet-suit with a hood.

Seagrasses store more than twice as much carbon from planet-warming carbon dioxide (CO2) per square mile than forests do on land, according to a 2012 study. The plants also help support fisheries and protect coasts from erosion.

Europe alone lost one-third of its seagrass areas between the 1860s and 2016, one 2019 study found, releasing carbon into the atmosphere and speeding up global warming.

While there are other initiatives to restore the plants worldwide, the SeaStore Seagrass Restoration Project in Kiel, run by the GEOMAR Helmholtz Centre for Ocean Research, is one of the first that aims to enable citizens to do so autonomously.

Verfondern, 6 other divers and some land volunteers planted some 2,500 plants during the weekend course in July.

Re-greening the sea