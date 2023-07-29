WORLD
3 MIN READ
China hopes France can help take heat out of relations with EU
Beijing is France's third largest trade partner, but French firms are increasingly concerned they could get caught in the crossfire of rising economic rivalry between the Asian giant and the US.
China hopes France can help take heat out of relations with EU
 French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire (left) with Chinese vice premier He Lifeng in Beijing. (Photo: Reuters) / Reuters
July 29, 2023

China hopes France can "stabilise the tone" of EU-China relations, vice premier He Lifeng told his French counterpart in Beijing, as European leaders debate how to balance "de-risking" and cooperating with the world's second-largest economy.

He also told French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire on Saturday that China is willing to deepen cooperation with France in traditional areas such as finance as well as in science and technological innovation, as the two sides meet for their ninth Economic and Financial Dialogue.

"It is hoped that France will stabilise the tone of friendly cooperation between China and the EU," He said during opening remarks to an afternoon of discussions at Beijing's Diaoyutai State Guest house, adding that China believes its bilateral ties with France "have a good foundation."

China is France's third largest trade partner behind the European Union and the United States, but French firms are becoming increasingly concerned they could get caught in the cross-fire of rising economic rivalry between th e world's two economic superpowers.

European Union governments last month also approved an 11th tranche of sanctions against Russia that could hit Chinese firms considered circumventing measures that were already in place.

Recommended
RelatedMacron calls for Europe-China alliance on Silk Road and the climate

Le Maire said the three challenges the two countries should work together on are the green transition, re-organisation of value chains, and technological revolution, while also raising market access issues for French companies in the banking, nuclear, cosmetics and agricultural industries.

"It is essential to think about the expansion and deepening of economic and financial cooperation between France and China," La Maire said. "We would like to welcome major new investments from China to French territory."

China's He told his guests the meeting was a "positive signal that China and France will work together to address challenges and inject stability into an uncertain world," which has "accelerated into a new situation of instability and uncertainty" not seen in a 100 years.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Syria to hold first parliamentary election on October 5: State media
Israeli drone strike kills five, including three children, in southern Lebanon, ministry says
Western recognition of Palestine sparks Israeli backlash
Three unidentified drones spotted over Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla, activists say
At least 48 killed in clashes between South Sudan army and opposition: Reports
UK, Canada, Australia formally recognise Palestine ahead of UNGA meeting
Illegal Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa, hold prayers for Charlie Kirk
Israeli forces detain 23 Palestinians in West Bank raids as illegal settlers launch fresh attacks
UN Security Council to hold emergency talks over Russian jets' breach of Estonian airspace
Taliban rejects Trump's bid to retake Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan
Syria accuses SDF terrorists of attack in Aleppo countryside
Israel's 'massacres' in Gaza to top agenda in UN speech: Erdogan
'Like Covid lockdown all over again': H-1B holders rush back to US after Trump's shock visa order
China calls for 'comprehensive ceasefire' in Gaza with pressing urgency
Progressive caucus backs historic bill to halt US arms to Israel over Gaza atrocities
Venezuela starts giving military training for civilians amid soaring tensions with US