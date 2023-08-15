WORLD
'I am Hilali': Neymar quits PSG to join Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal
Neymar has reportedly been offered a two-year contract expected to pay the 31-year-old Brazil star an annual salary of about $100 million.
Al Hilal has agreed to a reported $98 million transfer fee with PSG. / Photo: AFP Archive
August 15, 2023

Brazil forward Neymar has signed for Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal after six seasons with French champions Paris Saint-Germain, the two clubs announced.

"I am here in Saudi Arabia, I am Hilali," the 31-year-old Neymar said in a video posted to the club's social media accounts.

"It is always difficult to say goodbye to an amazing player like Neymar, one of the best players in the world," said PSG President Nasser Al Khelaifi in a statement from the French champions.

"I will never forget the day he arrived at Paris Saint-Germain, and what he has contributed to our club and our project over the last six years. We had a great moment and Neymar will always be a big part of our history," he added.

Neymar, 31, scored 118 goals in 173 matches for PSG in six injury-plagued seasons. He won five Ligue 1 titles and three French Cups, but was on the losing side as PSG were beaten by Bayern Munich in the 2020 Champions League final.

