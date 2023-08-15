Brazil forward Neymar has signed for Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal after six seasons with French champions Paris Saint-Germain, the two clubs announced.

"I am here in Saudi Arabia, I am Hilali," the 31-year-old Neymar said in a video posted to the club's social media accounts.

"It is always difficult to say goodbye to an amazing player like Neymar, one of the best players in the world," said PSG President Nasser Al Khelaifi in a statement from the French champions.