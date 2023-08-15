The Turkish Coast Guard has rescued 52 irregular migrants near the country's Western coast after they were illegally pushed back by Greek forces.

A boat was dispatched off the coast of Kusadasi, in Türkiye's Aydin province, on Monday after authorities received information about a group of irregular migrants on a rubber boat.

The team rescued 40 irregular migrants who had been pushed back into Turkish territorial waters by Greek elements, according to a statement from the Turkish Coast Guard Command.

Following due procedures, the irregular migrants were sent to the Provincial Directorate of Migration Management.