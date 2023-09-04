'We're similar countries': Iran, Israel filmmakers unite in Venice
CULTURE
4 MIN READ
'We're similar countries': Iran, Israel filmmakers unite in Venice'Tatami' recounts the story of an Iranian judo star who rejects her government's rules about never facing an Israeli athlete in an international competition.
Tatami is jointly directed by award-winning Iranian actress Zar Amir (in photo) and Israel's Guy Nattiv. Photo: AFP / AFP
September 4, 2023

Venice hosted an unprecedented collaboration between Israeli and Iranian filmmakers, who say there are similarities between their governments and hope they can set an example for greater unity between their people.

"Tatami", shown in the "Orizzonti" ("Horizons") section of the Venice Film Festival, recounts the story of an Iranian judo star who rejects her government's rules about never facing an Israeli athlete in an international competition.

It was jointly directed by award-winning Iranian actress Zar Amir, who also stars as the judoka's trainer, and Israel's Guy Nattiv, known for the recent biopic of Israeli ex-prime minister Golda Meir ("Golda").

"At school, I was taught that Israel does not exist," said Amir (who recently dropped her other surname, Ebrahimi).

"We are not allowed to work together, to meet, to make friends or compete with this imaginary enemy," she told the AFP news agency.

Amir, who now lives in exile in France, won best actress at the Cannes Film Festival last year for her part in "Holy Spider" as a journalist tracking down a serial killer of prostitutes in the Iranian holy city of Mashhad.

"In Iran, filmmakers can't really speak the truth. They can work on these subjects but it will only ever be half-truths," Amir added.

Iran's crackdown on filmmakers was underlined again last month when director Saeed Roustaee was reportedly given a six-month suspended prison sentence for screening his film "Leila's Brothers" in Cannes last year "without authorisation".

The sentence was condemned around the world, including by Martin Scorsese.

RelatedIran sentences film director over screening of banned movie at Cannes

'Same kind of revolution'

Nattiv said there were parallels between their two countries.

Recommended

"Miraculously, you can see that in Israel and Iran, the same kind of revolution is going on," he told AFP.

"In Israel it's against what Benjamin Netanyahu is doing against democracy. Millions of people are demonstrating, and women's rights are also being bashed again. The government is so extreme.

"We are kind of a similar countries, going through the same process in a way," he added.

Amir said she was "full of hope" about the protest movement that began a year ago in Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini after she was arrested for breaking the country's strict dress code.

"I think women are in the process of changing their situation and there is no going backwards," she said.

"I am touched by their bravery, especially that of the young generation."

"And the men are supporting the women -- that is new," she added.

"Tatami", which is due for release next year, has already been a hot topic in Israel.

"People -- I'm not talking about the government -- the people see it as a kind of a revolutionary thing to have this collaboration," said Nattiv.

"Hopefully it will open the way for more collaborations between Israelis and Iranians."

RelatedIran bans weightlifter for life over handshake with Israeli competitor
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Turkish pianist Fazil Say dismayed by pro-Israel bias within Western classical music institutions
'Free Palestine' echoes at Emmy Awards
Pig heads kept outside nine Paris mosques
1,300+ filmmakers, actors vow to refuse to work with Israeli film institutions
Gaza's Hind Rajab film at Venice targeted by hate campaign: director
Roblox to impose age controls this year following ban
After 14 years, Church of Saint Anna reopens in Syria’s Idlib
Poll finds 6 in 10 US Gen Z side with Hamas against Israel
Thousands protest Israeli genocidal war on Gaza near Venice Film Festival
Once a preserve of the rich, English is helping millions escape poverty in South Asia, new book says
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Netizens slam 'Jesus lover' Valentina Gomez for Quran sacrilege, noting it mentions Jesus 25 times
Israel accused of targeting clerics, churches to weaken Gaza’s social fabric
Ukraine has an axe to grind with Woody Allen
'Ecstasy' in Istanbul: Sami Yusuf inspires 25,000 with music and solidarity
Trump wonders how bad slavery was. History shows it was one of the worst crimes against humanity.
'Cool with Holocaust Museum' — Outrage as Trump slams US museums for focus on 'how bad slavery was'