Pakistan hospital named after Turkish president to host nursing training centre
The upcoming nursing centre at Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital in Pakistan, which Türkiye gifted, sets a healthcare development example.
Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Trust manages four Lahore outskirts hospitals and two major blood centers in Multan and Bahawalpur, Punjab. / Photo: AA Archive
September 12, 2023

A modern nursing training centre is set to be established in northeast Pakistan at a hospital named in honour of Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish president.

The Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Trust in Muzaffargarh, located some 380 kilometres (236 miles) from Lahore, the capital of the northeastern Punjab province, was given as a gift by Türkiye to Pakistan. It began its operations in July 2014 with 60 beds and later upped that significantly to 500.

Mohsin Naqvi, the caretaker chief minister of Punjab, on Tuesday visited the hospital and announced the proposed establishment of the nursing centre.

"I am so pleased to see that the hospital has maintained its international standards over the years," Naqvi told reporters.

He said the provincial government would establish various hospitals of similar standards across the province.

Apart from Muzaffargarh, the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Trust is currently running four hospitals on the outskirts of Lahore, and two major blood transfusion centres in the Multan and Bahawalpur districts of Punjab.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
