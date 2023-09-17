BIZTECH
Australia's workers extends Chevron's pay strike for another day
Unions have previously stated their intention to strike opportunistically, with a particular focus on targeting LNG exports.
Chevron has asked Australia's industrial tribunal to intervene in the dispute and cancel the strikes. / Photo: Reuters Archive
September 17, 2023

Australia's Offshore Alliance union said that workers had begun a second 24-hour strike at Chevron's liquefied natural gas (LNG) plants in Western Australia.

"Another 24-hour stoppage has been applied across all 3 facilities with 15 percent of Downstream members enacting rolling stoppages/bans after midday today," an Offshore Alliance representative, who declined to be named, said on Sunday.

The strike would run until 8 am on Monday (0000 GMT), the union representative said, adding that meetings would be held "twice a day every day" to decide on further strikes.

Chevron said it would not comment on the strikes and that its focus was maintaining safe and reliable operations in the event of disruption.

Workers on Saturday ramped up their industrial campaign against the United States energy major with an initial 24-hour strike that ended at 8 am (0000 GMT) on Sunday.

Offshore Alliance on Saturday said it intended to extend industrial action for a further two weeks to mid-October.

Prior to this weekend, there have been more limited work stoppages at the remote LNG facilities after pay and condition talks between the union alliance and Chevron broke down this month.

Chevron has asked Australia's industrial tribunal to intervene in the dispute and cancel the strikes. The tribunal is set to hold a hearing on the matter on Friday.

Chevron's Australian LNG facilities account for over 5 percent of global supply, but analysts say the strikes will likely be temporary and pose little risk to the market, while key gas buyers already have enough inventory ahead of the northern hemisphere winter.

SOURCE:Reuters
