The World Cultures Festival 2023, organised with the participation of 55 embassies and the Yunus Emre Institute (YEE), is held at the Cermodern Culture Center in the Turkish capital of Ankara.

Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism Gokhan Yazgi, who attended the festival's opening on Friday, organised by the Ebrisem and Sirus Foundation, visited the stands of different countries and said the celebrations are not only platforms that bring together the richness of other cultures but also are symbols of friendship and cooperation.

"In this year's festival, gastronomy, dance, fashion, music and branches of art that reflect their history with their unique features will find their place here as a reflection of our cultural diversity," he said.

'Nations show their love'

South Korea's Ambassador to Ankara, Lee Won-Ik, said the World Cultures Festival is a very meaningful event.

Iran's Ambassador to Ankara, Muhammed Hasan Habibullahzade, said the festival is an event where nations show their love and appreciation for each other.

"This festival, where world cultures come together, is the basis for getting to know cultures and people better and for people to have more respect and love for each other," he said.

Arab League Türkiye Representative Ambassador Abdulhamid Hamza pointed out that the festival is not just a celebration of art, music, dance and traditions. "Every rhythm we danced today, every song we sang, every food we tasted tells a unique story," he said.

Ambassador Korhan Karakoc, general director of Global and Humanitarian Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said this year's festival coincides with the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye and is very valuable and meaningful.