Türkiye has condemned an attack on police in Kosovo's north, which left one police officer dead.

"We condemn the attack this morning (September 24) in the village of Banjska in the Serb-majority Zvečan municipality in the north of Kosovo, which resulted in the loss of life of one Kosovo police officer and injury of other Kosovo police officers," Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Tanju Bilgic said in a statement on Sunday.

To reduce the tension in the region and prevent escalation, he said, it is imperative that all parties act with restraint and refrain from violence.

"Dialogue is the only way to achieve lasting peace and stability in Kosovo and the region. As Türkiye, we will continue to support the dialogue process," Bilgic added.

Ankara wishes a speedy recovery to the injured, Bilgic said, adding: "Our Embassy in Pristina also issued a statement condemning the attack."