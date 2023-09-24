TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye condemns attack on Kosovo police, urges dialogue for peace
Türkiye strongly condemns an attack on police officers in Kosovo's north, resulting in the death of one officer, and urges all parties to exercise restraint to prevent further escalation.
Türkiye condemns attack on Kosovo police, urges dialogue for peace
The Turkish Embassy in Pristina issued a statement condemning the attack, the ministry spokesman Bilgic said.  / Photo: AA Archive
September 24, 2023

Türkiye has condemned an attack on police in Kosovo's north, which left one police officer dead.

"We condemn the attack this morning (September 24) in the village of Banjska in the Serb-majority Zvečan municipality in the north of Kosovo, which resulted in the loss of life of one Kosovo police officer and injury of other Kosovo police officers," Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Tanju Bilgic said in a statement on Sunday.

To reduce the tension in the region and prevent escalation, he said, it is imperative that all parties act with restraint and refrain from violence.

"Dialogue is the only way to achieve lasting peace and stability in Kosovo and the region. As Türkiye, we will continue to support the dialogue process," Bilgic added.

Ankara wishes a speedy recovery to the injured, Bilgic said, adding: "Our Embassy in Pristina also issued a statement condemning the attack."

Recommended

Earlier, a police officer was killed and another injured in a clash between a patrol unit of police and a group of armed ethnic Serbs in northern Kosovo.

Serbia and Kosovo face many disputes as Belgrade sees its neighbour as its territory and has blocked efforts for it to join international organisations and obtain recognition from other states.

The two nations' leaders met in EU-facilitated talks in Brussels to normalise relations. But, the parties have so far struggled to implement the agreements reached.

RelatedThirty armed people in Kosovo's north surrounded amid clash with police: PM
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan