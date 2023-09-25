High up on an Alpine ridge beneath a ceiling of ice, water drips from above into a cave formed by the slowly shrinking Jamtalferner glacier.

In just a few years, Jamtalferner will be gone, and in a few decades, so might the rest of Austria's glaciers as a growing climate crisis warms up the world.

Andrea Fischer, a glaciologist with the Austrian Academy of Sciences, has witnessed this significant glacier retreat.

She and her team measure the ice to understand how climate change affects the glaciers, now and in the future. In the last few years, the Austrian glaciers have started losing mass from chunks breaking off onto dry land — a process known as dry calving, not seen in past centuries in the region.

“A few years ago we thought that they would last until about the end of this century, but now it looks like at the end of 2050, at the end of the first half of the century, there’ll be no glaciers in Austria anymore,” said Fischer.

Glaciers are masses of ice that form as snow and ice compact over centuries and then flow slowly over land.

Their melting is one of the most notable indications of climate change, with glaciers around the world — from the Rockies to the Alps to the Himalayas — rapidly retreating.

Scientists estimate that two-thirds of the world’s glaciers will disappear by the end of the century due to current climate crisis trends.