Poland's foreign minister has accused Germany of trying to interfere in his country's internal affairs after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Warsaw needs to clarify allegations that Polish consulates in Africa and Asia sold temporary work visas to migrants for thousands of dollars each.

Poland's right-wing ruling party, Law and Justice, is facing questions about the alleged scheme ahead of an October 15 national election in which it is seeking a third term in power.

Scholz, whose government is under pressure to do more to limit migration to Germany, called on neighbouring Poland to provide clarification of what was happening.

“I don’t want people to just be waved through from Poland and only for us to have a discussion about asylum policy afterwards,” Scholz said in comments reported by the German news agency DPA.

Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau retorted on X, formerly Twitter, that Scholz's statement “violates the principles of the sovereign equality of states".

Rau said he appealed to Scholz “to respect Poland’s sovereignty and refrain from statements that damage our mutual relations.”