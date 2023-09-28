TRT World's documentary "Off The Grid," featuring the episode "Ukraine Wartime Diaries," has won the 44th International Emmy Award in the "News and Current Affairs" category.

Winners of the News categories of the 44th Annual News and Documentary Emmy Awards were announced on Wednesday by The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences [NATAS] at the Palladium Times Square in New York City.

TRT World, representing Türkiye in the finals, was up against competitors from UK, Brazil, and Israel.

The episode on Ukraine, Ukraine Wartime Diaries, was prepared by Mouhssine Ennaimi and Alexandre Pauliat, with cinematography by Hakan Hocaoglu, showcasing the devastating impact of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Edited by Fatih Kibar, with designs by Mahmut Sami Cavus, the news-documentary examines the transformation in the lives of Ukrainian civilians following the withdrawal of the Russian army from some areas liberated by Ukrainian forces.

'Ukraine Wartime Diaries'

"Off The Grid," TRT World's multi-award-winning current affairs and investigative documentary series, delves into global narratives through personal journeys, offering a character-driven, meticulously crafted documentary experience that showcases compelling human stories worldwide.